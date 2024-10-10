Join Downtown Indio’s Beloved Second Saturdays on October 12!

The city of Indio is thrilled to revive its cherished Second Saturdays at Downtown Indio’s Center Stage, set to return on Saturday, October 12. From 6 to 9 p.m., attendees can immerse themselves in an evening of popular Top 40 hits, perfect for enjoying with friends and family. Bring your comfy chairs and blankets to relax and take in the vibrant atmosphere, all with free admission. This community-focused event offers a fantastic opportunity to gather, celebrate local entertainment, and experience the lively spirit of Indio. Mark your calendars and join fellow residents for a memorable night at Downtown Indio’s Center Stage.