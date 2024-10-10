La Quinta Public Library Hosts Third Annual Festival of Frights on October 26

The La Quinta Public Library is thrilled to announce its third annual family-friendly Festival of Frights, scheduled for Saturday, October 26. This year's theme, "Fright at the Cinema," offers an exciting array of activities designed to delight attendees of all ages. Families can embark on a spooky walk-through featuring themed rooms inspired by iconic characters like Frank and Beetlejuice, while younger children can enjoy a less intense version to ensure everyone has a great time. In addition to the haunted attractions, the festival includes engaging craft stations, complimentary goodie bags, and generous book giveaways to encourage a love of reading. Visitors can also navigate an inflatable corn maze and enjoy captivating performances by Children's Playtime Productions.