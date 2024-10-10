Oregon High School Students Showcase Practical Skills by Building Tiny Homes

Jefferson High School in Oregon has pioneered an innovative career technical education program where students undertake the practical challenge of building tiny homes as their final exam projects. Fully funded by Anderson Construction and led by experienced superintendents like Mateo, the program aims to equip students with essential life and vocational skills. Over the course of the project, students engaged in every aspect of home construction, from laying wood studs and insulating walls to plumbing and painting. Despite facing initial challenges, such as breaking multiple boxes of screws, the students persevered, demonstrating resilience and teamwork. The final tiny home, adorned in Jefferson’s signature white, black, and blue colors, stands as a testament to their hard work and dedication. Graduates like Matteo Shannon, who completed his project in 2024, have not only built functional homes but also gained confidence in practical tasks, exemplified by their ability to perform household repairs. This first-of-its-kind initiative highlights the importance of hands-on learning and strong community partnerships in preparing students for future careers.