Poguelandia Mania: “Outer Banks” Returns for Season 4 and We Have Some Interviews
"Outer Banks" is one of the most popular shows on Netflix with the past three seasons raking in a total of 160 million hours viewed. Season 4 is finally here with Part 1 debuting on Netflix on Oct. 10 and Part 2 on Nov. 7. I spent some time interviewing the cast in West Hollywood during the last weekend of September. And it was so great finally meeting them in person after interviewing them virtually since season 1. Check out what Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope) and Carlacia Grant (Cleo) say about the new season. For our complete raw and uncut interviews, go to www.mannythemovieguy.com
October 10, 2024
