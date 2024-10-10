Social Security Recipients to Receive 2.5% Cost of Living Adjustment in 2025

More than 70 million Social Security recipients will soon learn about their 2025 cost of living adjustment (COLA), which is projected to be around 2.5%. This increase is determined by the September Consumer Price Index, signaling the end of the fiscal year. Analysts note that the 2.5% COLA is smaller compared to the past two years, indicating a slowdown in inflation over the last year. With the average Social Security benefit standing at approximately $1,900 per month, a 2.5% adjustment is expected to add roughly $50 to beneficiaries' monthly payments.