“The Outrun” Director on Addiction, Redemption, and Working with Saoirse Ronan

Writer/director Nora Fingscheidt creates a searing, honest, but ultimately redemptive in "The Outrun." Based on Amy Liptrot’s 2016 memoir (Liptrot also co-wrote the script), Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan stars as Rona, a young woman battling alcoholism who finds solace in the Orkney Islands in Scotland. It’s how nature helped Rona get her groove back. In this interview, Fingscheidt takes you inside the making of the film. From its setting to the actors to understanding the unyielding nature of alcoholism, let the director be your tour guide on this powerful film. "The Outrun" is now out in theaters.