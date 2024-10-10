Manny the Movie Guy
“The Outrun” Director on Addiction, Redemption, and Working with Saoirse Ronan
Writer/director Nora Fingscheidt creates a searing, honest, but ultimately redemptive in "The Outrun." Based on Amy Liptrot’s 2016 memoir (Liptrot also co-wrote the script), Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan stars as Rona, a young woman battling alcoholism who finds solace in the Orkney Islands in Scotland. It’s how nature helped Rona get her groove back. In this interview, Fingscheidt takes you inside the making of the film. From its setting to the actors to understanding the unyielding nature of alcoholism, let the director be your tour guide on this powerful film. "The Outrun" is now out in theaters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 10, 2024
The OutrunThe Outrun moviemovie reviewinterviewsalcoholismalcoholicaddictionAmy LiptrotmemoirOrkney IslandsScotlandnatureRSPBSaoirse RonanSaskia ReevesStephen DillaneStudio CanalNora FingscheidtOscarSundanceAcademy AwardManny the Movie GuyhostNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesABS CBNinterviewsreviewPalm SpringsCoachellaBTSfeaturette
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...