Trial Date Set for Coachella Resident Charged with Attempted Kidnapping

Christian Daniel, a 21-year-old resident of Coachella, has been formally charged with multiple felonies, including attempted kidnapping and battery, following an alleged incident on September 6, 2022. According to reports, Daniel attempted to grab a 15-year-old girl and pull her into his car as she was walking home. Fortunately, the young victim managed to escape and flee to her home with only minor injuries. Daniel is currently held on a $2 million bail as he awaits his trial, which has been set for January 23. The case has garnered significant attention in the community, highlighting concerns over public safety and the protection of minors. Legal authorities are preparing to present evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping attempt, with the trial poised to address the severity of the charges against Daniel.