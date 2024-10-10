Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Thursday, October 10, 2024!

Highs today will still be running about 10-degrees above normal. The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine with thin bands of high clouds overhead, and midday temperatures around 105°. The Valley will again be under filtered sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs just above 100-degrees. Next, a couple of waves will chip-away at our high temps next week... you'll see 90s beginning Sunday, then possibly a few 80s starting Thursday of next week. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings