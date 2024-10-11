CA, US & World
California Drug Busts Lead to Seizure of $1.7 Million in Fentanyl
Two major drug busts in California this week resulted in the seizure of $1.7 million worth of fentanyl. On October 3rd, officers discovered the drugs hidden in raw beef packages, followed by a traffic stop on October 4th that revealed 120,000 fentanyl pills. Since January 2024, California's counter-drug task force has seized $43 million worth of fentanyl.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 11, 2024
