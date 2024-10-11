CA, US & World

California Drug Busts Lead to Seizure of $1.7 Million in Fentanyl

Two major drug busts in California this week resulted in the seizure of $1.7 million worth of fentanyl. On October 3rd, officers discovered the drugs hidden in raw beef packages, followed by a traffic stop on October 4th that revealed 120,000 fentanyl pills. Since January 2024, California's counter-drug task force has seized $43 million worth of fentanyl.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 11, 2024

California fentanyl bustdrug bust October 2024fentanyl seizure California17 million fentanylCalifornia counterdrug task forcefentanyl in raw beef120000 fentanyl pillsfentanyl trafficking
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...