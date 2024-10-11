Excitement Builds for Coachella Valley Firebirds Home Opener!

Just hours away from the Coachella Valley Firebirds' highly anticipated home opener, Director of Integrated Marketing Francesca joins us to discuss the exciting preparations. With a red carpet for player arrivals, inflatable games, and drink sampling, tonight promises to be a huge community celebration. Fans can enjoy new food and beverage offerings at the arena's vibrant plaza, which serves as a gathering space for events. With limited tickets available, don't miss this opportunity to support the Firebirds as they take on the Condors!