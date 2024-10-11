Entertainment Report
New in Theaters: Films on Donald Trump and Saturday Night Live Origins
This weekend, theaters showcase two highly anticipated films: one delves into Donald Trump's early years, and the other explores the origins of the iconic show Saturday Night Live. The Apprentice follows a young Trump’s rise in New York, while Saturday Night takes viewers behind the scenes of SNL’s first broadcast in 1975. Manny the Movie Guy gives both films three out of four stars.
October 11, 2024
