Weather
Palm Springs Heatwave to Persist Before Cooling Down by Mid-Week
The Coachella Valley will experience continued above-normal temperatures this weekend, with highs reaching up to 106°F. However, cooler fall temperatures are on the way by mid-next week, bringing much-needed relief. Expect highs in the 80s by Thursday, along with breezy conditions.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 11, 2024
Palm Springs weatherCoachella Valley heatwavefall temperaturesPalm Springs forecastcooler weatherhigh cloudsheat reliefPalm Springs midweek cool down7day forecast
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...