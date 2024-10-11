Local & Community
Road Rage Shooting on I-5 Freeway in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead, One Injured
A deadly road rage incident on the I-5 Freeway in Los Angeles ended in gunfire Thursday afternoon. The occupants of a Dodge Durango opened fire on a gold Cadillac, killing a passenger and critically injuring the driver, who is now in surgery. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 11, 2024
