Your Health Today

Social Media Promotes Eating Disorder Habits

There are some shocking reports coming from NBC news.... about groups on the social media platform X promoting eating disorders and extreme thinness. These online communities are sharing tips for disordered eating... And X's algorithm has been recommending those posts to people. We're talking thousands of posts a day. Some of them from teenagers as young as 13. We want to warn you, the topics covered in this story may be triggering.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 11, 2024

eating disordersXX algorithmseating disorder communitiesnbc palm springsyour health today
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...