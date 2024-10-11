Your Health Today
Social Media Promotes Eating Disorder Habits
There are some shocking reports coming from NBC news.... about groups on the social media platform X promoting eating disorders and extreme thinness. These online communities are sharing tips for disordered eating... And X's algorithm has been recommending those posts to people. We're talking thousands of posts a day. Some of them from teenagers as young as 13. We want to warn you, the topics covered in this story may be triggering.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 11, 2024
