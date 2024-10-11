Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Friday Morning, October 11, 2024!

A weak upper-level ridge of high pressure sticks around the Southwest to once again provide above normal temperatures for the Coachella Valley. Instead of normal highs in the 90s, we'll experience temps just above 100° today and tomorrow with dry air, lots of sunshine .and a few high clouds. Soon, we'll be tracking a few waves as they swing through the Southwest. The first will pull Valley highs down to the 90s on Monday, then the next two boundaries will bring below normal highs in the 80s by the middle of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings