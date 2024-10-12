Sports
Firebirds fall 2-1 in season opener to Bakersfield
Season three for the Coachella Valley Firebirds is officially underway. The new-look Firebirds took the ice on Friday night in front of an electric crowd. A crowd that picked up right where they left off last June. Following the 2-1 loss to Bakersfield, head coach Derek Laxdal and forward Jagger Firkus met with the media.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 12, 2024
