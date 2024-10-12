PS Unwrapped Places To Eat
Traditional Gelato Right Here In The Desert! Gelato Granucci
We get the scoop at Gelato Granucci, learning the history of this family from Italy bringing their love of gelato here to the desert. We obviously have to try some gelato too.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 12, 2024
Palm springsCoachella valleyIndioRancho MirageSouthern CaliforniaTravelPalm Springs TravelLa QuintaPalm DesertThings To Do Palm SpringsFood Palm SpringsPalm Springs ShowCoachellaChloe CarlsonUnwrappedPalm Springs UnwrappedPS UnwrappedGelatoGelato Palm SpringsIce CreamIce Cream Palm SpringsGelato Granucci
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...