PS Unwrapped Sights To See
We Get Eaten By A T-Rex! The Cabazon Dinosaurs
Chloe embarks with her family to the famous Cabazon Dinosaurs. She explores the jungle like dinosaur garden and even gets eaten by a T-Rex!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 12, 2024
Palm springsCoachella valleyIndioRancho MirageSouthern CaliforniaTravelPalm Springs TravelLa QuintaPalm DesertThings To Do Palm SpringsFood Palm SpringsPalm Springs ShowCoachellaChloe CarlsonUnwrappedPalm Springs UnwrappedPS UnwrappedCabazonCabazon DinosaurTrexPee Wees Big Adventure
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...