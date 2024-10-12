PS Unwrapped Sights To See

We Get Eaten By A T-Rex! The Cabazon Dinosaurs

Chloe embarks with her family to the famous Cabazon Dinosaurs. She explores the jungle like dinosaur garden and even gets eaten by a T-Rex!

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 12, 2024

Palm springsCoachella valleyIndioRancho MirageSouthern CaliforniaTravelPalm Springs TravelLa QuintaPalm DesertThings To Do Palm SpringsFood Palm SpringsPalm Springs ShowCoachellaChloe CarlsonUnwrappedPalm Springs UnwrappedPS UnwrappedCabazonCabazon DinosaurTrexPee Wees Big Adventure
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...