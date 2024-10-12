Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Saturday Morning, October 12, 2024!

Aside from a few high clouds today, the Coachella Valley will experience mostly sunny skies with low middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the single-digits. This afternoon's highs will be running several degrees above normal with midday temperatures at -- or just slightly above -- 100°. A few frontal boundaries moving through the Southwest will chip-away at our highs the next several days. Valley temps will be in the 90s beginning Sunday, followed by a couple of days in the 80s for Thursday and Friday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings