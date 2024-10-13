Back In The Desert!

On the season premiere of the newly revamped P.S. Unwrapped, host Chloe Carlson sets back out into the desert to explore all that the valley has to offer. She takes her daughters back in time to see the Cabazon Dinosaurs. Gelato Granucci gives us a sweet treat and the history of their 7th generation family owned business. Chloe does some shopping at the eclectic Mojave Flea Trading Post. Celebrity Chef Susan Feniger joins us to taste the delicious menu at Alice B. Finally, we kick our feet up at the pool with a cocktail at the Old Ranch Inn.