Donald Trump Holds Rally at Calhoun Ranch in Coachella
Former President Donald Trump held a lively rally at Calhoun Ranch in Coachella, addressing a crowd of supporters. Trump discussed immigration, California’s political landscape, and criticized Governor Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris. Local figures, including Congressman Ken Calvert and Sheriff Chad Bianco, also spoke. The event saw heightened security and two medical emergencies, both handled swiftly.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 13, 2024
