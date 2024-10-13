Pink Power: Local Fitness Studio Fights Breast Cancer Awareness

Supporting breast cancer awareness and celebrating strength in our community, this fitness studio that combines strength and cardiovascular training is honoring breast cancer awareness month with a special workout. They are also encouraging members to share personal stories – whether celebrating survivors or remembering those who we’ve lost. One in eight women in the united states will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the national breast cancer foundation. Additionally, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. Those are numbers that orange theory fitness members are hoping to change by celebrating breast cancer awareness month year-round.