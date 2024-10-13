Local & Community
Rancho Mirage Hosts Free Animal Adoption Event to Address Shelter Overcrowding
The City of Rancho Mirage held a free animal adoption event to help overcrowded shelters. The Rancho Mirage Rescue Rally, in partnership with Riverside County Animal Services, resulted in dozens of dogs finding new homes. The event also offered free pet services such as vaccinations and flea treatments, bringing the community together to support local shelter animals.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 13, 2024
