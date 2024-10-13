Local & Community

Rancho Mirage Hosts Free Animal Adoption Event to Address Shelter Overcrowding

The City of Rancho Mirage held a free animal adoption event to help overcrowded shelters. The Rancho Mirage Rescue Rally, in partnership with Riverside County Animal Services, resulted in dozens of dogs finding new homes. The event also offered free pet services such as vaccinations and flea treatments, bringing the community together to support local shelter animals.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 13, 2024

Rancho Mirage animal adoptionRescue Rally Rancho Miragefree pet adoption eventRancho Mirage shelter dogsRiverside County Animal ServicesCoachella Valley animal shelterpet adoption fair Rancho Mirage
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...