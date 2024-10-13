CA, US & World
Raul Ruiz Criticizes Trump’s Immigration Policies After Coachella Valley Rally
Congressman Raul Ruiz spoke out following Donald Trump's rally, highlighting the negative impact of Trump's immigration policies on the Coachella Valley's immigrant community. Ruiz emphasized that the region's Latino population, many of whom are immigrants or have immigrant connections, plays a crucial role in the local agriculture, tourism, and construction industries. He warned that Trump’s policies could devastate the local economy.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 13, 2024
