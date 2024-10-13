CA, US & World

Raul Ruiz Criticizes Trump’s Immigration Policies After Coachella Valley Rally

Congressman Raul Ruiz spoke out following Donald Trump's rally, highlighting the negative impact of Trump's immigration policies on the Coachella Valley's immigrant community. Ruiz emphasized that the region's Latino population, many of whom are immigrants or have immigrant connections, plays a crucial role in the local agriculture, tourism, and construction industries. He warned that Trump’s policies could devastate the local economy.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 13, 2024

Raul Ruiz Trump responseCoachella Valley immigrationTrump immigration policiesRaul Ruiz interviewCoachella immigrant workforceTrump rally Coachella Valley impact
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...