Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Sunday, October 13, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will be under total sunshine today and tomorrow with dry air and above-normal high temperatures around 100°. On-shore winds may become a little bit gusty in those wind-prone areas after sunset both days. A weak wave will pull Valley highs down to the 90s beginning Wednesday. Next, a giant low pressure system spinning to our North will bring clouds, gusty winds, highs in the 80s, and Southern California showers on Friday. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings