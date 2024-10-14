CA, US & World
California Drivers Fear Gas Price Spike as Governor Newsom Pushes New Fuel Reserve Bill
Governor Gavin Newsom's latest bill could require refineries to keep a two-week fuel reserve to prevent shortages, but some drivers worry this could drive gas prices even higher. With fuel already eating into their budgets, many Californians are concerned about who will ultimately pay the price.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2024
