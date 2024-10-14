CA, US & World

California Drivers Fear Gas Price Spike as Governor Newsom Pushes New Fuel Reserve Bill

Governor Gavin Newsom's latest bill could require refineries to keep a two-week fuel reserve to prevent shortages, but some drivers worry this could drive gas prices even higher. With fuel already eating into their budgets, many Californians are concerned about who will ultimately pay the price.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 14, 2024

California gas pricesGovernor Newsom gas billrefinery fuel reserveCalifornia gas price increaserefinery shortagegas price impactfuel reserve regulations
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...