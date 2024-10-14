CA, US & World
California Health Care Workers to Receive $25 Minimum Wage Starting October 16
Hundreds of thousands of California's lowest-paid health care workers, including janitors and cooks, will see their minimum wage increase to $25 an hour starting October 16. The pay raise, impacting over 400,000 workers, was delayed due to state budget issues. It follows a similar wage hike for fast food workers to $20 an hour.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2024
California health care wage increase25 minimum wagehealth care workers pay raisejanitors and cooks wage hikestate budget delayfast food workers wage
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...