Weather
Coachella Valley Enjoys Clear Skies as Temperatures Stay Warm, Cooler Weather Coming Soon
Clear skies continue across the Coachella Valley with temperatures nearing triple digits. While today could be the last day for 100-degree heat in Palm Springs this year, cooler weather is on the way, with highs dropping into the 80s by midweek. Winds will pick up Thursday, with a slight chance of rain.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2024
