Indigenous Peoples Day: Local Native American Business Spotlight in Coachella: Temalpakh Farm

On Indigenous Peoples Day, we're highlighting Temalpakh Farm, a local Native American business run by the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians in Coachella. The farm grows organic produce like corn, dates, and peppers, sold on-site and at local farmers markets. Sisters Ronnie and Amanda Augustine helped establish the farm, which also features a smoothie bar. Tune in this November for our Native American Heritage Month special to learn more about their tribe and other local tribes.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 14, 2024

