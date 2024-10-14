Server Of The Week
Mario's Server Surprised with $1,000 Tip in Heartwarming 'Server of the Week' Moment
Marissa, a dedicated server at Mario's in Palm Springs, was surprised with a $1,000 tip from Honda and Toyota of the Desert. Not only is she a rockstar server, but she also balances being a fourth-grade teacher. Watch her heartwarming reaction as she plans to spoil her new grandbaby, Zyla, with the generous tip.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2024
Palm Springs server of the week1000 tip surpriseHonda and Toyota of the DesertNBC Palm Springs server recognitionMarissa server surpriselocal community recognition
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...