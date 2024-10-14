Server Of The Week

Mario's Server Surprised with $1,000 Tip in Heartwarming 'Server of the Week' Moment

Marissa, a dedicated server at Mario's in Palm Springs, was surprised with a $1,000 tip from Honda and Toyota of the Desert. Not only is she a rockstar server, but she also balances being a fourth-grade teacher. Watch her heartwarming reaction as she plans to spoil her new grandbaby, Zyla, with the generous tip.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 14, 2024

