NBC Palm Springs and Univision Partner with Mathis Home for World Food Donor Day
Join NBC Palm Springs and Univision this Wednesday at Mathis Home in Indio for World Food Donor Day. Drop off non-perishable food donations at the store on Highway 111, and you'll be entered to win a $1000 gift card. Help those in need while making a difference in the community!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2024
