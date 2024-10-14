Local & Community
Palm Springs Schedules Closed Session on Section 14 Settlement Talks
Palm Springs has scheduled a closed session meeting for November 7th to continue settlement discussions regarding Section 14. Survivors and descendants are seeking $42 million in restitution for evictions of people of color in the 1950s and 60s. The city has offered $4.3 million and issued an official apology in 2021. Attorney Areva Martin expressed gratitude to council members supporting the cause while highlighting the trauma her clients have endured.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2024
