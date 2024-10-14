Some Worried Over Potential California Fuel Bill

Last Week, The California State Senate Passed A Measure Backed By Governor Gavin Newsom. It Would Give Energy Regulators Authority To Require Refineries To Maintain A Two-week Supply Of Oil On Hand. Proponents Of It Say The Oil Reserve Would Save California Billions Of Dollars At The Pump. But Drivers Have Questions. Reporter Jeanette Quezada Explains The Proposal And How It Could Impact Your Wallet.