Weather
Three Weeks of Summer in Autumn!
Check out this stat... Each and every day since Autumn officially began on September 22nd, Palm Springs has recorded 22 consecutive days of above normal temperatures, all in the triple-digits. And of those 22, nine were new record high temps for the city. But, cooler, Fall-like weather is (finally) on-the-way! The Coachella Valley will experience highs just under the century-mark today and again tomorrow, followed by a bigger drop in temperatures later this week. Our 7-Day Forecast tells the story of the slow slip. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2024
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsTemperatureRecord HighsHotHeatAutumnFall
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...