Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Monday, October 14, 2024!

Could yesterday's high of 100° in Palm Springs be the last triple-digit reading of the year? Quite possibly! Today and tomorrow, the Coachella Valley will be under clear skies with dry air and high temperatures just under 100°. We'll be tracking a giant upper-level cut-off low which will usher-in cooler temps into Southern California. Valley highs will be close to 90° on Wednesday, middle 80s by Thursday, followed by gusty Northerly winds, drier air and Autumn-like highs close to 80° for Friday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings