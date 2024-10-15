CA, US & World
Adorable Diplomats: Giant Pandas Arrive at the Smithsonian National Zoo!
Two playful giant pandas from China are settling into their new home at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, on a 10-year loan. The zoo is closed to visitors today, allowing the three-year-old pandas to acclimate in peace. Enjoy a glimpse of these adorable diplomats as they frolic in the snow!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
giant pandasSmithsonian National Zoopandas arrivalChina pandaszoo newswildlife diplomacy
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...