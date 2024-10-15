Business, Finance & Tech
Boeing Plans to Raise $35 Billion Amid Financial Struggles
Boeing is seeking to raise tens of billions of dollars, announcing plans to borrow $10 billion from major banks and raise an additional $25 billion through stock and debt sales. This financial maneuver follows the announcement by the new CEO to cut 10% of the company's global workforce of 171,000 amid significant financial losses due to a crippling strike and ongoing operational and safety issues.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
Boeingfinancial strugglesraise capitalstock and debt salesworkforce cutsCEO announcementoperational problems
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...