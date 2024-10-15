Celebrate Filipino American History Month in the Desert with Great Food, Music

The National Alliance of Filipino Americans, in partnership with the Fil-Am Association of Coachella Valley, invite you to a day of fun, food, and great music in celebration of the National Filipino American History Month. This Saturday, October 19th, from noon to 4 pm, savor delicious Filipino food and sample Filipino culture in Pinoy Oktober Feast. It will be held at Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage. Admission is free! Then at 7 pm, also at Palm Valley School, attend the benefit concert of 4th Impact. They’re the all-girl Filipino group composed of sisters Almira, Irene, Mylene, and Celina Cercado. The group competed in the twelfth season of the British singing contest The X Factor. They’re dubbed as the Queens of Harmony. Go to eventbrite.com/e/4th-impact-queens-of-harmony-in-the-desert-tickets-1026267021287 to get your tickets. Hope to see you there! Tara Lets (let’s go)!