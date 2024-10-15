Weather
Chilly Weather Expected for Saturday's Walk, Winds to Pick Up Thursday
Prepare for cooler weather this Saturday with temperatures dropping to 67°F by 7:30 AM—perfect for the weekend walk. Expect light jackets and chilly morning conditions. A storm system will bring gusty winds up to 55 MPH in some areas on Thursday and Friday, though most rain will stay west of the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will warm up to the 90s again by early next week.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
