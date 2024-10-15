Weather
Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures Ahead in the Coachella Valley
The Coachella Valley is enjoying totally clear skies today with temperatures reaching 98°F in Palm Springs and 97°F in Indio. Although we’re experiencing above-normal temperatures, a low pressure system is expected to bring a chance of sprinkles late Thursday into Friday. Tonight will feature clear skies and cooler overnight lows in the 60s.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
Coachella Valleyweather updateclear skiesPalm Springsabovenormal temperatureslow pressure systemchance of rainfall weather
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...