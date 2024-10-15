Dialysis Healthcare Workers Strike in Cathedral City Over Unfair Labor Practices

Nearly 900 dialysis healthcare workers are on strike across California, including locations in Cathedral City, to protest unfair labor practices by companies like Theta, Satellite Healthcare, and US Renal. The workers allege union-busting tactics that violate their rights and hinder their ability to advocate for improved patient care and working conditions. A caregiver voiced their frustration, stating they felt compelled to strike due to management's disregard for their rights. The strike is set to take place from October 14th to the 19th at 37 locations statewide.