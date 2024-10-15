Firebirds Set for Action at Acrisure Arena, New Faces Highlight Season

The Firebirds return to Acrisure Arena tomorrow night after their home opener last Friday. New forward Brandon Biro is embracing life in the Coachella Valley, enjoying the outdoor lifestyle despite the heat. Forward Jagger Fergus also looks forward to exploring the area. The Firebirds' next game is tomorrow at 7 PM, and fans can catch the action starting at 6:30 PM on My Firebirds TV.