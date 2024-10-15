Movie Review: “The Apprentice” & “Saturday Night”

Two big films to choose this weekend. First, "The Apprentice" about Donald Trump way before he became the 45th US President. Sebastian Stan stars as Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump from director Ali Abbasi and writer Gabriel Sherman. We also have "Saturday Night" about the behind-the-scenes of the 90 minutes into the first live broadcast of NBC’s "Saturday Night Live." Jason Reitman co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan and directed the funny film that pays homage to the iconic show. Gabriel LaBelle stars as Lorne Michaels as he corals a group of raucous comedians namely Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith), Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O’Brien), John Belushi (Matt Wood), Jane Curtin (Kim Matula), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt), and Andy Kaufman (Nicholas Braun).