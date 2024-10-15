CA, US & World
NASA Launches Europa Spacecraft to Explore Jupiter's Ocean Moon
NASA has launched the Europa spacecraft, embarking on a journey of 1.8 billion miles that will take over five years to reach Jupiter. This historic mission aims to explore Europa, an icy moon believed to harbor a vast ocean, making it one of the solar system's most promising sites for searching for extraterrestrial life. It marks NASA's first dedicated mission to this intriguing ocean world beyond Earth.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
