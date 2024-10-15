Your Health Today
Overdose Deaths Lowest In U.S in Years
Overdose deaths in the U.S. are the lowest they've been in three years -- that's according to recent federal data. A steep drop in deaths from fentanyl -- is a key factor driving the overall decline. At the same time -- a new study suggests more people are receiving overdose reversing medication. In today's health minute, mandy gaither takes a look at the research -- and why experts say there's still work to be done.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
