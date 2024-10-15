The Return of “Outer Banks” -- Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey Talk Season 4

"Outer Banks" is one of the most popular shows on Netflix with the past three seasons raking in a total of 160 million hours viewed. Season 4 is finally here with Part 1 debuting on Netflix on Oct. 10 and Part 2 on Nov. 7. I spent some time interviewing the cast in West Hollywood during the last weekend of September. And it was so great finally meeting them in person after interviewing them virtually since season 1. See what Chase Stokes (John B.), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), and Drew Starkey (Rafe) reveal about Season 4.