Walgreens to Close 1,200 Locations as Part of Optimization Program
Walgreens has announced the closure of approximately 1,200 locations, including 500 in the coming year. This move signifies a significant escalation from the previous announcement to shut down 300 underperforming stores, as the financially struggling drugstore chain embarks on a multi-year optimization program.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2024
