Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Tuesday, October 15, 2024!

Much like yesterday, the Coachella Valley will see all sunshine this afternoon with low relative humidity and midday highs just under 100°. As a low pressure system begins to move into the Southwest, temperatures will begin to cool. Highs in the Valley will peak in the lower-90s on Wednesday, upper-80s on Thursday. But the coolest two days will be Friday and Saturday when highs will hover around 80°. Strongest on-shore winds will occur in those wind-prone areas late-Thursday into Friday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings