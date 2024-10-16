Aldi Unveils Inflation-Busting Thanksgiving Meal Deal for $47

Aldi is introducing an affordable holiday meal deal for $47, the lowest price in five years. The deal serves 10 people and includes a Butterball turkey, gravy, rolls, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. The German grocery chain has experienced growth, with 25% of U.S. households now shopping at Aldi.