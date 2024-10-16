Local & Community
Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy Returns 320 Acres of Ancestral Land to Agua Caliente Tribe
The Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy has returned over 300 acres of ancestral land to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, marking the first land return from the group to a tribe. The tribe has pledged to preserve the land in perpetuity, ensuring protection for local wildlife and cultural resources. This return, combined with other donations, brings the total to 600 acres of land returned this year.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
